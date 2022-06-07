Modi's Strategy to Demolish the Taj Mahal and 1,862 Mosques

Imagine reading your Namaz in a mosque knowing it may well be your last one. This is the position Indian Muslims have reached as India sleep walks into genocide lead by the crazed Nazi BJP and RSS nuts. The world stands by and nonchalantly watches as the momentum to genocide gains pace and the point of no return is being reached. If India succeeds the Nazi ruling classes in Europe will be emboldened to and rivers of blood will flow (famously envisioned by right wing British Politician Enoch Powell). Once the Masjids are burnt and demolished there will only be Muslims left to burn.