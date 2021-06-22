Modi's RSS Govt Attacking Indian Civil Society | Press Freedom Under Threat In India India

Amnesty International halted operations in India in September, citing "an assault of attacks, intimidation, and harassment by the government in a very systematic manner," according to Rajat Khosla, the organization's senior director of research. Human Rights Watch described a slew of "politically motivated charges... against human rights defenders, student activists, professors, opposition leaders, and critics" in its 2020 review of India. For reporting on the government's handling of covid-19, journalists have also been arrested, threatened, and beaten by mobs or the police. Freedom House, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting democracy, recently downgraded India's ranking from "free" to "partly free," citing a "multiyear pattern in which the Hindu nationalist government and its allies have presided over rising violence and discriminatory policies" against the country's large Muslim minority, as well as a "crackdown on expressions of dissent by the media, academics, and civil society groups."