Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed government to use air boundaries.

A ccording to sources, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, which for which India had requested the Indian Air Force to use air boundaries.

After getting permission from Pakistan, the Indian Prime Minister will pass through the limits of Pakistan to Bishkek.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's 2-day meeting is being held tomorrow in Bishkek in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend.

It is clear that after the recent tensions between Pakistan and Pakistan, the violation of the Indian air strikes, the air boundaries were closed in cities across the two countries and operation was closed in Pakistan's sensitive airports.