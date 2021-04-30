Patriot786b2
Modi's pandemic choice: Protect his image or protect India, he chose himself
What a signal of total corrupted mindset, evil & super selfish individual. At least Modi is doing rights things from all enemies point of view.
Source https://www.washingtonpost.com/outl...cc0d22-a79e-11eb-bca5-048b2759a489_story.html
