What's new

Modi's master plan to decomission Indian Airforce

S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,324
-32
2,353
Country
India
Location
India
As you know Modi and Indian Airforce are at loggerheads with each other.

Modi plans to get rid of Indian Airforce using the new Integrated Battle groups concept as the excuse.

Modi is planning to decomission 16 Squadrons of Indian Airforce Fighters with no replacements in the next few years to give a death blow to the Indian Airforce

  • 4 Squadrons of MIG-21s will be decomissioned by 2025
  • 3 Squadrons of MIG-29UPGs will be decomissioned by 2028
  • 6 Squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-II (3 Squadrons) and DARIN III (3 Squadrons) will be decomissioned by 2030
  • 3 Squadrons of Mirage-2000s will be decomissioned by 2030
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,384
-7
15,380
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SuvarnaTeja said:
As you know Modi and Indian Airforce are at loggerheads with each other.

Modi plans to get rid of Indian Airforce using the new Integrated Battle groups concept as the excuse.

Modi is planning to decomission 16 Squadrons of Indian Airforce Fighters with no replacements in the next few years to give a death blow to the Indian Airforce

  • 4 Squadrons of MIG-21s will be decomissioned by 2025
  • 3 Squadrons of MIG-29UPGs will be decomissioned by 2028
  • 6 Squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-II (3 Squadrons) and DARIN III (3 Squadrons) will be decomissioned by 2030
  • 3 Squadrons of Mirage-2000s will be decomissioned by 2030
Click to expand...
Not surprised they are flying coffins. Anyway India is engaging in partnerships to purchase and build more planes.
 
Last edited:
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,324
-32
2,353
Country
India
Location
India
khansaheeb said:
Not surprised they are flying coffins. Anyway India is engaging in partnerships to purchase and build more planes.
Click to expand...

Modi was using late CDS Bipin Rawat who was from the Army to destroy Indian Airforce using the IBG concept.

Indian Airforce opposed it and got the CDS killed to prevent the death of Indian Airforce.

Now Modi is starving Indian Airforce from getting any new fighters.

Will IAF just support Army in new theatres? CDS Rawat says yes, but air chief says no in public​


CDS Gen Rawat labels IAF as supporting arm to ground forces — likening it to roles of artillery, engineers in Army. But ACM Bhadauria says air power has a huge role to play in battle areas.​

SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP
2 July, 2021 08:39 pm IST

theprint.in

Will IAF just support Army in new theatres? CDS Rawat says yes, but air chief says no in public

CDS Gen Rawat labels IAF as supporting arm to ground forces — likening it to roles of artillery, engineers in Army. But ACM Bhadauria says air power has a huge role to play in battle areas.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
3,983
-1
5,602
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SuvarnaTeja said:
As you know Modi and Indian Airforce are at loggerheads with each other.

Modi plans to get rid of Indian Airforce using the new Integrated Battle groups concept as the excuse.

Modi is planning to decomission 16 Squadrons of Indian Airforce Fighters with no replacements in the next few years to give a death blow to the Indian Airforce

  • 4 Squadrons of MIG-21s will be decomissioned by 2025
  • 3 Squadrons of MIG-29UPGs will be decomissioned by 2028
  • 6 Squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-II (3 Squadrons) and DARIN III (3 Squadrons) will be decomissioned by 2030
  • 3 Squadrons of Mirage-2000s will be decomissioned by 2030
Click to expand...
Nah - IAF was foreign stuff - Modi wants it to be made in India - ergo Tejas derivatives etc...
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,324
-32
2,353
Country
India
Location
India
Ali_Baba said:
Nah - IAF was foreign stuff - Modi wants it to be made in India - ergo Tejas derivatives etc...
Click to expand...

Everyone including Modi knows that Indians are incompetent to make a fighter. After 40 years, Indian LCA fighter is still struggling.

Modi cancelled the 126 MMRCA deal because that deal was with HAL which was a government firm. So corruption was not possible.

He replaced the 126 HAL Rafale deal with the 36 Reliance Rafale deal to get his cut.
 
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
282
0
288
Country
India
Location
India
SuvarnaTeja said:
As you know Modi and Indian Airforce are at loggerheads with each other.

Modi plans to get rid of Indian Airforce using the new Integrated Battle groups concept as the excuse.

Modi is planning to decomission 16 Squadrons of Indian Airforce Fighters with no replacements in the next few years to give a death blow to the Indian Airforce

  • 4 Squadrons of MIG-21s will be decomissioned by 2025
  • 3 Squadrons of MIG-29UPGs will be decomissioned by 2028
  • 6 Squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-II (3 Squadrons) and DARIN III (3 Squadrons) will be decomissioned by 2030
  • 3 Squadrons of Mirage-2000s will be decomissioned by 2030
Click to expand...
The Mig21s will go by 2025.

The Mig29 will start going out from 2027 will retire fully by 2032.

The non upgraded Darin 2 Jaguars will go out by 2030. 3 squadrons of Darin 3 will go out by 2038.

Mirage 2000 will go out after 2035 and by 2038.
 
GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,469
-1
3,891
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan and China will help Modi's plan.

FNoCuywaUAE-d2K.jpg
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,524
0
4,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SuvarnaTeja said:
As you know Modi and Indian Airforce are at loggerheads with each other.

Modi plans to get rid of Indian Airforce using the new Integrated Battle groups concept as the excuse.

Modi is planning to decomission 16 Squadrons of Indian Airforce Fighters with no replacements in the next few years to give a death blow to the Indian Airforce

  • 4 Squadrons of MIG-21s will be decomissioned by 2025
  • 3 Squadrons of MIG-29UPGs will be decomissioned by 2028
  • 6 Squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-II (3 Squadrons) and DARIN III (3 Squadrons) will be decomissioned by 2030
  • 3 Squadrons of Mirage-2000s will be decomissioned by 2030
Click to expand...
Smart move, get LCA in place at lightning speed... its a ultimatum to get your act together.. i despise modi as a racist and terror supporter but this is good..
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
3,827
-6
5,227
Two banks of the River said:
The Mig21s will go by 2025.

The Mig29 will start going out from 2027 will retire fully by 2032.

The non upgraded Darin 2 Jaguars will go out by 2030. 3 squadrons of Darin 3 will go out by 2038.

Mirage 2000 will go out after 2035 and by 2038.
Click to expand...
Mig 21 are gone after the recent crash. IAF is down by 4 squadrons. It needs to buy some off the shelf stuff very quickly
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,324
-32
2,353
Country
India
Location
India
Bossman said:
Mig 21 are gone after the recent crash. IAF is down by 4 squadrons. It needs to buy some off the shelf stuff very quickly
Click to expand...

Except for the 2 squadrons of Rafales, All the other fighters of Indian Airforce are a piece of junk.

The supposedly mighty SU-30 has fallen from grace after it lost the battle and lost 2 SU-30 fighters to Pakistan's Airforce on 27th Feb 2019.

To make matters worse only 30% (4 squadrons out 13 Squadrons) of SU-30 are available at any point in time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Former Indian Air Chief Blames Modi for the Indian Airforce Defeat to Pakistan on 27-FEB-2019
Replies
10
Views
267
SuvarnaTeja
S
Raj-Hindustani
Indian navy - Is going to be the best "11 years" (2015-2026)
Replies
3
Views
474
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
T
MMRCA 3.0 The Circus Continues
Replies
2
Views
575
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
A
Indian Air Force in process to building up its fighters fleet: IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari
Replies
0
Views
255
avenuepark57
A
P
BEL To Supply D-29 EW Suites for IAF MiG-29s And Establish EW Test Range
Replies
0
Views
465
punch2000
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom