4 Squadrons of MIG-21s will be decomissioned by 2025

3 Squadrons of MIG-29UPGs will be decomissioned by 2028

6 Squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-II (3 Squadrons) and DARIN III (3 Squadrons) will be decomissioned by 2030

3 Squadrons of Mirage-2000s will be decomissioned by 2030

As you know Modi and Indian Airforce are at loggerheads with each other.Modi plans to get rid of Indian Airforce using the new Integrated Battle groups concept as the excuse.Modi is planning to decomission 16 Squadrons of Indian Airforce Fighters with no replacements in the next few years to give a death blow to the Indian Airforce