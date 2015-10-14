Modi's involvement in the Gujarat riots (person specific thread)

which Narendra Modi told them they could do whatever

Modi himself arranged for Babu Bajrangi, the prime accused in the Naroda Patiya case

efforts of the Chhara tribe,

7.15, our Modibhai came

He said our tribe was blessed… He said our mothers were blessed [for bearing us]…

[when thousands of hungry men go in, they will eat some fruit or the other, no]

Anyone could have helped themselves… who wouldn’t, when there’s fruit?…

If he’d told the police to do differently, they would have f****d us.... they could have... they had full control…

Narendrabhai came to Patiya

But he came to Patiya, saw our enthusiasm and went away… He left behind a really good atmosphere…

Said you were all blessed…

told people they’d done well and should do more…

Narendrabhai was happy, the people were happy, we were happy… I went to jail and came back… and returned to the life I’d led before.

He was in a rage…

I can’t give a statement... But what he did, no chief minister has ever done …

When Narendra Modi first heard it over the phone, his blood was boiling… Tell me, what else do I say… I’ve given you some hints and I can’t reveal more than that… nor should I say it…

We were thinking what should we do… so we got three-foot long iron rods… iron bars, and if the cadre was from the Bajrang Dal, then trishuls… In other words, we made a plan and supplied the samaan [weapons]…

From the official Tehelka sting which saw many members of the RSS, VHP and Dal locked up for their horrific crimes.Modi's involvement;they wanted for the next three days. After that, Bhatt says, “He asked us to stop and everything came to a halt.”, to stay at Gujarat Bhavan in Mount Abu, and transferred two judges to help Bajrangi get bailcarnage, the chief minister himself went to the site and acknowledged thewho were key participants in the massacre at Naroda PatiyaHe went around to all the places…By the way, these Chara lot he was busy congratulating described themselves as rape specialists of Muslim women.: It is being said the Chharas also committed rapes…: Now look, one thing is true…[in any case, the fruit are going to be crushed and thrown away]... Look, I’m not telling lies… Mata is before me []…: There must have been a couple of rapes…: Might even have been more… then there were the rest of our brothers, our Hindu brothers, VHP people and RSS people…The more you harm them, the less it is… I really hate them… don’t want to spare them… Look, my wife is sitting here but let me say…the fruit was there so it had to be eaten…: Just once?: Just once… then I had to go killing again… []…: You got on top of her…: She didn’t survive, did sheRevati Laul is an independent journalist and film maker, currently based out of Gujarat; where she is working on a book on the perpetrators of the 2002 riots. She is the creator of this blog. She tweets @revatilaul Part OneThis filth got 31 years.More to come. Read on from others who loved what Modi did for them.The day Patiya happened, didn’t Modi support you?: He made everything all right, otherwise who would have had the strength... It was his hand all the way...: They were very much in control all over the city, all over Gujarat… [But] for two days, Narendrabhai was in control… from the third day… a lot of pressure came from the top… Sonia-wonia and all came hereHad he not been there, then Naroda Patiya, Gulbarg etc…: Wouldn’t have happened. Would’ve been very difficult.Did Narendrabhai come to Patiya the day of the massacre?… He could not make it to the place of the incidents because there were commando-phamandos with him…: Narendrabhai had come to see that things didn’t stop the next day… He went all around Ahmedabad, to all the places where the[Muslims] were, to the Hindu areas…Patiya was where close to 100 Muslims were slaughtered and women raped on mass.I was told to leave my home… I ran away… Narendrabhai kept me at… the Gujarat Bhavan at Mount Abu for four and-a-half months… After that, [I did] whatever Narendrabhai told me to… Nobody can do what Narendrabhai has done in Gujarat…… [After it was over,]What was his reaction when he reached Godhra?He’s been with the Sangh from childhood… His anger was such… he didn’t come out into the open then but the police machinery was turned totally ineffective…: Tell me something… Did he…: Did you meet… Narendra Modi after he returned from Godhra on the 27th?: No, I will not answer queries on this… I shouldn’t...: Sir, I want to know what was his first reaction?: After Godhra, there was this reaction and a certain climate was created in the Parivar by the top leaders, meaning the RSS, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the BJP and the Durga Vahini: Where, sir…: It was held in Baroda itself…at a secret place…: After Godhra …: We made the whole plan… to start a Hindu jehad… we were successful in Gujarat…: A masjid was demolished in Dhansura: The maulvi was burnt…: Hmm...: Was he burnt alive?: No, with an axe… After I visited the hospital [where the karsevaks’ bodies had been kept] and returned at four in the morning, I had decided that if there were no reaction that day, then I would leave the VHP.All taken from the original transcripts from the sting, found here;Sites like this ran the story.Internet presence of the Indian Muslims first English Newspaper, The Milli GazetteMore evidence of the speeches I have seen;On Sunday Rakesh Sharma, director ofthe acclaimed documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002,The film severely indicts Narendra Modi, the state's chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate.