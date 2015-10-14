Modi's involvement in the Gujarat riots (person specific thread)

From the official Tehelka sting which saw many members of the RSS, VHP and Dal locked up for their horrific crimes.
Modi's involvement;
"which Narendra Modi told them they could do whatever they wanted for the next three days. After that, Bhatt says, “He asked us to stop and everything came to a halt.”
Modi himself arranged for Babu Bajrangi, the prime accused in the Naroda Patiya case, to stay at Gujarat Bhavan in Mount Abu, and transferred two judges to help Bajrangi get bail
AFTER THE NARODA PATIYA carnage, the chief minister himself went to the site and acknowledged the efforts of the Chhara tribe, who were key participants in the massacre at Naroda Patiya
"we did whatever we did till quite late in the evening… at around 7.30… around 7.15, our Modibhai came… Right here, outside the house… My sisters garlanded him with roses…"
He went around to all the places… He said our tribe was blessed… He said our mothers were blessed [for bearing us]…
By the way, these Chara lot he was busy congratulating described themselves as rape specialists of Muslim women.
TEHELKA: It is being said the Chharas also committed rapes…
Richard: Now look, one thing is true… bhookhe ghuse to koi na koi to phal khayega, na [when thousands of hungry men go in, they will eat some fruit or the other, no]… Aise bhi, phal ko kuchal ke phek denge [in any case, the fruit are going to be crushed and thrown away]... Look, I’m not telling lies… Mata is before me [gesturing to an image of a deity]… Many Muslim girls were being killed and burnt to death anyway, some people must have helped themselves to the fruit…
TEHELKA: There must have been a couple of rapes…
Richard: Might even have been more… then there were the rest of our brothers, our Hindu brothers, VHP people and RSS people… Anyone could have helped themselves… who wouldn’t, when there’s fruit?… The more you harm them, the less it is… I really hate them… don’t want to spare them… Look, my wife is sitting here but let me say…the fruit was there so it had to be eaten… I also ate… I also ate… I ate once
TEHELKA: Just once?
Richard: Just once… then I had to go killing again… [turns to relative Prakash Rathod and talks about the girl he had raped and killed]… That scrap-dealer’s girl, Naseemo… Naseemo that juicy plump one… I got on top…
TEHELKA: You got on top of her…
Richard: Yes, properly…
TEHELKA: She didn’t survive, did she
Richard: No, then I pulped her… Made her into a pickle…
Fear and Loathing in Ahmedabad
Revati Laul is an independent journalist and film maker, currently based out of Gujarat; where she is working on a book on the perpetrators of the 2002 riots.
www.sabrangindia.in
This filth got 31 years.
More to come. Read on from others who loved what Modi did for them.
TEHELKA: The day Patiya happened, didn’t Modi support you?
Bajrangi: He made everything all right, otherwise who would have had the strength... It was his hand all the way... If he’d told the police to do differently, they would have f****d us.... they could have... they had full control…
Bajrangi: They were very much in control all over the city, all over Gujarat… [But] for two days, Narendrabhai was in control… from the third day… a lot of pressure came from the top… Sonia-wonia and all came here
TEHELKA: Had he not been there, then Naroda Patiya, Gulbarg etc…
Bajrangi: Wouldn’t have happened. Would’ve been very difficult.
TEHELKA: Did Narendrabhai come to Patiya the day of the massacre?
Bajrangi: Narendrabhai came to Patiya… He could not make it to the place of the incidents because there were commando-phamandos with him… But he came to Patiya, saw our enthusiasm and went away… He left behind a really good atmosphere…
TEHELKA: Said you were all blessed…
Bajrangi: Narendrabhai had come to see that things didn’t stop the next day… He went all around Ahmedabad, to all the places where the miyas [Muslims] were, to the Hindu areas… told people they’d done well and should do more…
Patiya was where close to 100 Muslims were slaughtered and women raped on mass.
I was told to leave my home… I ran away… Narendrabhai kept me at… the Gujarat Bhavan at Mount Abu for four and-a-half months… After that, [I did] whatever Narendrabhai told me to… Nobody can do what Narendrabhai has done in Gujarat… If I did not have the support of Narendrabhai, we would not have been able to avenge [Godhra]… [After it was over,] Narendrabhai was happy, the people were happy, we were happy… I went to jail and came back… and returned to the life I’d led before.
TEHELKA: What was his reaction when he reached Godhra?
Dave: In Godhra, he gave a very strong statement… He was in a rage… He’s been with the Sangh from childhood… His anger was such… he didn’t come out into the open then but the police machinery was turned totally ineffective…
TEHELKA: Tell me something… Did he…
Bhatt: I can’t give a statement... But what he did, no chief minister has ever done …
Bhatt: He had given us three days… to do whatever we could. He said he would not give us time after that… He said this openly...After three days, he asked us to stop and everything came to a halt…
TEHELKA: Did you meet… Narendra Modi after he returned from Godhra on the 27th?
Pandya: No, I will not answer queries on this… I shouldn’t...
TEHELKA: Sir, I want to know what was his first reaction?
Pandya: When Narendra Modi first heard it over the phone, his blood was boiling… Tell me, what else do I say… I’ve given you some hints and I can’t reveal more than that… nor should I say it…
Bhatt: After Godhra, there was this reaction and a certain climate was created in the Parivar by the top leaders, meaning the RSS, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the BJP and the Durga Vahini… and in that we had Narendra Modi’s support… Let people say what they like, [we had] support in the sense that if Hindus are going to be burnt like this… if conspiracies are going to be hatched to burn Hindus… they wanted to burn the whole train [the Sabarmati Express]… and now if we don’t do anything, if we don’t generate an adequate reaction, another train will be set on fire…. This was the idea, the thought that came from him [Modi]… I was
present in the meeting…
TEHELKA: Where, sir…
Bhatt: It was held in Baroda itself…at a secret place…
TEHELKA: After Godhra …
Bhatt: We made the whole plan… to start a Hindu jehad… we were successful in Gujarat… We were thinking what should we do… so we got three-foot long iron rods… iron bars, and if the cadre was from the Bajrang Dal, then trishuls… In other words, we made a plan and supplied the samaan [weapons]… i
TEHELKA: A masjid was demolished in Dhansura
Patel: One maulvi was killed. The mosque was destroyed. There was only one mosque here.
TEHELKA: The maulvi was burnt…
Patel: Hmm...
TEHELKA: Was he burnt alive?
Patel: No, they took him away… [makes a gesture of beheading someone]
TEHELKA: With a sword…
Patel: No, with an axe… After I visited the hospital [where the karsevaks’ bodies had been kept] and returned at four in the morning, I had decided that if there were no reaction that day, then I would leave the VHP.
All taken from the original transcripts from the sting, found here;
https://cjp.org.in/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/tehelkatranscript.pdf
Sites like this ran the story.
Gujarat pogroms 2002: Modi is Culprit No. 1
Internet presence of the Indian Muslims first English Newspaper, The Milli Gazette
www.milligazette.com
You might say it's all lies and boasting? The courts didn't think so and many of them were convicted on the basis of what was said and the accuracy in their statements e.g. how many people were killed at each massacre. All spoke fondly of the role of India's beloved PM.
More evidence of the speeches I have seen;
On Sunday Rakesh Sharma, director of Final Solution, the acclaimed documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002, released a dozen clips online that were not part of the original two-and-a-half-hour version of the film. The film severely indicts Narendra Modi, the state's chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate.
Many of these short films contain speeches that Modi delivered after the carnage, including during his Gaurav Yatra and campaigning for the state election several months after the 2002 anti-Muslim pogrom. Many of these speeches are no longer available online, Sharma said.
Film-maker releases a dozen clips of controversial Modi speeches made just after Gujarat riots
Rakesh Sharma aims to show how Modi's image is being whitewashed.
scroll.in
Clean chit to the rioters i.e. denying anything happened and it's all a conspiracy. Telling them they have done no wrong.
