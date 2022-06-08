Modi’s India & Hindutva-related Communal Violence

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 54
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Communal violence in India has significantly increased since Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014. The rise in violence against Indian Muslims, in particular, can be attributed to the BJP’s promotion of Hindutva and its support for the creation of a Hindu-dominated state.
The author, Muhammad Mustafa Ahmed Khan, notes that the Modi regime’s implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of Article 370 are a representation of its anti-Muslim policies. He argues that while Pakistan has condemned India’s human rights abuses, the US has remained silent to maintain its economic ties with India.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/modis-india/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
#Pakistan #India #CommunalViolence #US #Pakistan #BharatiyaJanataParty #Modi #Paradigmshift
The author, Muhammad Mustafa Ahmed Khan, notes that the Modi regime’s implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of Article 370 are a representation of its anti-Muslim policies. He argues that while Pakistan has condemned India’s human rights abuses, the US has remained silent to maintain its economic ties with India.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/modis-india/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
#Pakistan #India #CommunalViolence #US #Pakistan #BharatiyaJanataParty #Modi #Paradigmshift