Modi's India Busting Western Sanctions, Funding Russia's War On Ukraine

So Europe won't buy crude oil from Russia but have no issues in importing refined petroleum products derived from the same oil through India, so a correction to title is needed, India isn't funding Russian invasion of Ukraine it is EU themselves coz if they weren't buying petroleum products from us, then we wouldn't be importing so much crude oil from Russia in first place.He is guy who knows how take advantage of geopolitical conditions in the world for benefiting his country and is strong willed enough not to be pressured or black mailed into doing the otherwise.