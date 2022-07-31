What's new

Modi's Hindutva Regime - A Nightmare for Kashmiris | APP | 2022 .

In early August 2019, only ten days before India’s Independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir – a status provided for under the Indian Constitution Under this undemocratic and secretive move, Indian government repealed Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution using a presidential order Under the change, Kashmir will no longer have a separate constitution but will have to follow the Indian constitution and Indian laws will be applicable People from outside the state will be able to buy property.







