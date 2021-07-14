What's new

Modi's Gift to Afghanistan, Salma Dam Under Repeated Taliban Attacks

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
The Salma Dam gifted to Afghanistan by India has become a symbol of regular attacks by the Taliban.
This dam also called the Afghan-India Friendship dam, has a water storage capacity of 640 million cubic meters and an irrigation capacity of 2,00,000 acres of farmland from the Chishti Sharif District of Herat to the Zulfiqar area on the Iran Border. This dam has been India's most expensive infrastructural project in Afghanistan in recent years costing 300 million dollars.
1626280914606.png

1626280640539.png


The dam has come under regular deadly Taliban attacks recently killing scores of soldiers and damaging the infrastructure. Even today mortars were fires at the soldiers guarding the dam.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415297412432805899
www.business-standard.com

16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack near Afghanistan's Salma Dam

At least 16 security personnel were killed in an attack by the Taliban on a security checkpoint at the Salma Dam in western Herat province
