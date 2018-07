Well, Modi rule had made a major Change to opposition.Even the Owaisi's started wearing a saffron turban in election ralliesRahul Gandi started going to templesCommunist idiots started taking Poornakumbha on their heads.Lynching and mob justice was there even before Modi, it's not a new thing because of Modi, the state government has to take action against it. But when Modi came, the dead person now started having castes and religion. Before they were names.