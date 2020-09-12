What's new

Modi's Clean India Drive & reality...

Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
17,877
4
21,154
Country
India
Location
India
d00od00o said:
Delhi is relatively clean compared to the rest of the country, right?

Click to expand...
:rofl:

Delhi is nowhere close to clean compared to rest of the country.

It is one of the most polluted cities in the country.

There are places in India 100s of times cleaner than Delhi - even resembling and exceeding European cities.

So giving a uniform comparison would be wrong.
 
Persian Gulf 1906

Persian Gulf 1906

BANNED
Jun 28, 2018
1,428
-7
1,945
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
Delhi does indeed look rather filthy. India has a $2.5 trillion+ GDP but has such disgusting transport???

Compare with trains in Tehran, a country under the harshest economic sanctions ever since 1979:



Plenty of space, modern, clean, and no limbless beggars or strange transgenders trying to get money from people...

India should forget wasting money on trying to send people to space, send that money to help bring its poor up into the middle class.
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
17,877
4
21,154
Country
India
Location
India
Gibbs said:
Thats a bit of an exaggeration.. Far Eastern Europe may be (Rural Bulgaria, Romania etc) but no South Asian city let alone any Indian city would come close
Click to expand...
You clearly haven't seen some towns and cities of MP, Rajasthan, TN, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Northeastern states.

That's why I said some.

Please do your research.
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2013
7,329
7
11,594
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Foxtrot Delta said:
I stand corrected i didnt mean indonesia malaysia Philippines etc
Click to expand...
Thats South East Asia, South Asia also consists few more countries other than India Bangladesh and Pakistan, And not all of them are dirty or lack civic sense
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,997
5
7,483
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
d00od00o said:
Delhi is relatively clean compared to the rest of the country, right?

Click to expand...
On one hand this video clearly displays the hypocrisy of indians but on the other hand it displays a very sad reality in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries. This sad reality is that majority of the people are poor and struggle though their entire lives because there is a deliberate policy followed by the absolute corrupt ruling juntas in these countries imposed by British when they left in 1947. When you see so many millions and billions of people living like animals then there is just no other explanation than the fact that this has been done on purpose. But ordinary poor people in these countries just fail to see past this fact and the fact that the ruling juntas deliberately create enemies so that these illiterate, poor people focus on these created enemies rather than the truth.
 
Gibbs

Gibbs

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2013
7,329
7
11,594
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Tshering22 said:
You clearly haven't seen some towns and cities of MP, Rajasthan, TN, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Northeastern states.

That's why I said some.

Please do your research.
Click to expand...
I have seem most, Not even comparable except for may be one or two clean towns in North East India, Even they are not even comparable.. Bangalore used to be nice and green now its just another unplanned built up dusty typical Indian city, And pls do not even mention TN.. You my friend have clearly not been anywhere close to Europe if you compare any South Asian city to theirs.. It's a laugh
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
17,877
4
21,154
Country
India
Location
India
Gibbs said:
I have seem most, Not even comparable except for may be one or two clean towns in North East India, Even they are not even comparable.. Bangalore used to be nice and green now its just another unplanned built up dusty typical Indian city, And pls do not even mention TN.. You my friend have clearly not been anywhere close to Europe if you compare any South Asian city to thiers
Click to expand...
Travelling is a part of my job, buddy. Been to almost entire Europe. But that's not the point.

Now if you are expecting Tokyo style skyscrapers along with cleanliness, then definitely not. But if you are talking about cleanliness alone (even without fancy infra), then yes, there are towns far more cleaner than parts of Europe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Taimoor Khan
What the West Needs From Modi
Replies
0
Views
306
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
D
India has decisively lost the race to China during this decade...
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
145
Views
6K
Dungeness
Dungeness
Theparadox
Nordic countries back India’s bid for UNSC permanent membership
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
4K
GeraltofRivia
GeraltofRivia
Nilu Pule
Captain Modi: Civil War India, 2019..?
Replies
13
Views
804
ashok321
ashok321

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom