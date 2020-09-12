Modi's Clean India Drive & reality...

Delhi is relatively clean compared to the rest of the country, right?
Not all South Asians.. The term sub continent may be more aptSouth asian keep the dirtiest of cities and cleanest of homes ...
Thats a bit of an exaggeration.. Far Eastern Europe may be (Rural Bulgaria, Romania etc) but no South Asian city let alone any Indian city would come closeeven resembling and exceeding European cities
I stand corrected i didnt mean indonesia malaysia Philippines etcNot all South Asians.. The term sub continent may be more apt
You clearly haven't seen some towns and cities of MP, Rajasthan, TN, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Northeastern states.Thats a bit of an exaggeration.. Far Eastern Europe may be (Rural Bulgaria, Romania etc) but no South Asian city let alone any Indian city would come close
Thats South East Asia, South Asia also consists few more countries other than India Bangladesh and Pakistan, And not all of them are dirty or lack civic senseI stand corrected i didnt mean indonesia malaysia Philippines etc
On one hand this video clearly displays the hypocrisy of indians but on the other hand it displays a very sad reality in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries. This sad reality is that majority of the people are poor and struggle though their entire lives because there is a deliberate policy followed by the absolute corrupt ruling juntas in these countries imposed by British when they left in 1947. When you see so many millions and billions of people living like animals then there is just no other explanation than the fact that this has been done on purpose. But ordinary poor people in these countries just fail to see past this fact and the fact that the ruling juntas deliberately create enemies so that these illiterate, poor people focus on these created enemies rather than the truth.Delhi is relatively clean compared to the rest of the country, right?
I have seem most, Not even comparable except for may be one or two clean towns in North East India, Even they are not even comparable.. Bangalore used to be nice and green now its just another unplanned built up dusty typical Indian city, And pls do not even mention TN.. You my friend have clearly not been anywhere close to Europe if you compare any South Asian city to theirs.. It's a laughYou clearly haven't seen some towns and cities of MP, Rajasthan, TN, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Northeastern states.
That's why I said some.
Please do your research.
Travelling is a part of my job, buddy. Been to almost entire Europe. But that's not the point.I have seem most, Not even comparable except for may be one or two clean towns in North East India, Even they are not even comparable.. Bangalore used to be nice and green now its just another unplanned built up dusty typical Indian city, And pls do not even mention TN.. You my friend have clearly not been anywhere close to Europe if you compare any South Asian city to thiers