Pragya Singh Thakur, a 48-year-old female monk, is out on bail while she faces charges related to the attack that killed six people.

Thakur, a firebrand speaker, made national headlines after the blast close to a mosque in western Maharashtra state’s Malegaon city that also injured around 100 people.

She was arrested shortly after the attack and was described by authorities as a leading plotter.

“I am confident, fully confident. I am ready for politics and (this) religious war,” she added, flanked by regional party leaders.