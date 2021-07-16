Modinomics: A Strategic Gain for Pak

Thanks to the rebellious minded Bengali folks, some truth regarding India is still available!

This is from the West Bengal Finance Minister:



India is heading toward stagflation:

persistent high inflation combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand in a country's economy



The consumer confidence is going down due to unemployment, inflation etc.



The investor confidence is going down for there's no public demand



The wealthiest Indians are leaving India by hordes

Modi is propping up the usual suspects: Marawari/Jain/Parsi etc. tycoons - via supply side stimulants like tax cuts, low lending rates etc.



Modi is fleecing the provinces with higher taxes to fill up his coffers to cater for the likes of the Ambanis etc. via higher defense procurement (e.g. Rafale) spending



Modi has destroyed the informal sector that employs 93% of the folks via demonetization etc.



Modi has backstabbed the small businesses via taxation



Modi is doing the exactly opposite of what's the macroeconomic principles prescribe to get out of the COVID like disasters

Etc.

My note: Pak must do everything at her disposal to keep Hindutva/Modi/RSS etc. in the power!! IK has done a splendid job by publicly rebuking RSS, which will garner more support for Modi/Yogi etc. Pak is blessed with the opportunities both at the Eastern and Western sides! Opportunity knocks but once