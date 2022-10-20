Modi (Yet again) uses anti Muslim sentiments to rally Orcs to vote for him.

Flight of falcon
May 22, 2019
This is getting really ridiculous . Are we just going sit there and watch this digesting and repulsive ideology slaughter Muslims?
Modi-Linked Hindu Group Stirs Muslim Tensions Ahead of Elections
(Bloomberg) -- A Hindu group linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party called for a national population policy that appeared aimed at minority Muslims, stoking religious tensions ahead of two key state elections.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next...
ca.yahoo.com