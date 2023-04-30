What's new

Modi will lose in 2024 : J&K BJP governor Satyapal Malik

Served as governor of three states. Does not own a house. Lives in a rented place.


Points made by him:
1) The Pulwama attack happened due to Modi's negligence. Used this incident to gain political mileage.

2) Modi is a narcissist. He is addicted to power.

3) Modi does not love Hindus. Nor does he hate Muslims. For him, Hindutva is a tool to win elections.

4) Modi has sidelined senior RSS leaders. The RSS is not happy with him.

5) Modi does not care about issues like corruption, inflation, and unemployment.

6) Modi will sell India to the highest bidder. Modi is protecting Adani.

7) If the opposition unites, Modi will be out of power.

He is right about everything except Modi losing the next election.

Modi has Hindu-Muslim riots and Pakistan war cards up his sleeve.

@NagaBaba @Skimming @jamahir
 
