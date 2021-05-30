Modi went to see ambani’s grandchild but did not visit covid patients?

Fake news.
I see, but still not appropriate for a PM visit billionaire's grandson, do you see Joe Biden visits Bill Gate's grandson?Fake news.
Image from 2014 viral as PM Modi meets Ambani's grandchild at hospital - Alt NewsIndustrialist Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairwoman Nita Ambani recently became grandparents. An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the couple is massively viral on social media. It...www.altnews.in
This website is lit. left-right-cnetre they don't spare anyoneFake news.
