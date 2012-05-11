What's new

Modi took birth twice – first on 29th August 1949 and second on 17th September 1950 [ Ye to Lol ho gyaa]

HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2020
298
1
318
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured Modi govt formally confirms that India took two big loans from China in the thick of the border standoff Central & South Asia 46
manlion PM Modi and Putin took a walk in the park and Twitterati think they are giving perfect #relationship Central & South Asia 3
Dawood Ibrahim India’s top court throws out case alleging Modi took cash payments Central & South Asia 1
Green Arrow The US took Osama bin Laden out; would Modi order a cross border strike to take out the terrorist Ma Strategic & Foreign Affairs 65
E Modi's focus in 'wrong area'; took biggest decision without thinking about common man: Rahul Gandhi Central & South Asia 0
G BREAKING NEWS: Narendra Modi's HM, Amit Shah took bribe of Rs 2.50 crores Central & South Asia 33
Manas Modi took all steps to control post-Godhra riots: SIT World Affairs 0
Areesh Bharatis Asking PM Modi to Respond to Birthday Wish by Taiwanese President Central & South Asia 7
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Is it Modi's birthday or day of busting? Members Club 40
vi-va Modi, Xi Jinping and Six Years of Battle for the Psychological High Ground Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top