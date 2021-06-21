Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,163
- -5
Modi to Hasina on yoga day: Humanity will overcome pandemic soon, explains importance of yoga to fight against coronavirus
UNB
Photo: REUTERS
Bangladesh lauded for making International Day of Yoga a resounding success in a letter sent by the Indian counterpart of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina expressing his optimism that humanity will overcome the Covid pandemic very soon.
"I remain optimistic that humanity shall overcome the pandemic very soon," Modi said in his letter marking the International Day of Yoga that is on Monday.
The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Wellness," which is particularly relevant in the current context.
Modi extended his deepest gratitude for the cooperation and efforts extended by one and all in making the International Day of Yoga celebrations a resounding success every year in Bangladesh.
"It was heartening to see our sisters and brothers in Bangladesh turning out in massive numbers in the last few years to perform yoga at the Bangabandhu National Stadium," he said.
The Indian prime minister said that International Day of Yoga celebrations will continue to enjoy Sheikh Hasina's government's support in the years ahead.
In 2014, the overwhelming response of the UN General Assembly to recognize June 21 as International Day of Yoga underlined the universal appeal of yoga that transcends all barriers.
Also Read - Bangladeshi youth shines in global yoga vlogging contest
Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been marked globally with great fervour.
The world will mark the seventh International Day of Yoga on Monday.
"Like the year gone by, this year's International Day of Yoga will also be marked under the shadow of the Covid-19 global pandemic," Modi said.
In the midst of this monumental challenge, the Indian prime minister said the Covid-19 warriors have waged a remarkable fight against the pandemic.
"While the threat of the pandemic remains, there have been positive developments since the last International Day of Yoga," he said.
In addition to various treatment protocols, scientific understanding about the virus, Modi said that they now also have several vaccines to protect people from the pandemic.
"Vaccination drives are underway in several nations, including India. I remain optimistic that humanity shall overcome the pandemic very soon," Modi said.
Yoga has many benefits for the body as well as the mind. Despite all the efforts and precautions, Covid-19 may infect any person.
Also Read - Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
However, the Indian prime minister said, a strong immune system can aid in the fight against it.
"Yoga can help build that immunity, for instance, through breathing exercises that strengthen the lungs. At the same time, across the world, millions of people have been forced to stay indoors for months.
“This has taken a toll on their mental health as well. Regular practice of yoga can also help them recover," Modi added.
The Indian premier said yoga has an inherent power to connect. Yoga is good for community, immunity, and unity.
The theme of International Day of Yoga celebrations this year reflects the concern for the good health and wellbeing of people across the globe.
"It’s an endeavour to ensure that we focus on fitness as well as wellness," Modi said.
UNB
- Published at 09:31 pm June 20th, 2021
Photo: REUTERS
Bangladesh lauded for making International Day of Yoga a resounding success in a letter sent by the Indian counterpart of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina expressing his optimism that humanity will overcome the Covid pandemic very soon.
"I remain optimistic that humanity shall overcome the pandemic very soon," Modi said in his letter marking the International Day of Yoga that is on Monday.
The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Wellness," which is particularly relevant in the current context.
Modi extended his deepest gratitude for the cooperation and efforts extended by one and all in making the International Day of Yoga celebrations a resounding success every year in Bangladesh.
"It was heartening to see our sisters and brothers in Bangladesh turning out in massive numbers in the last few years to perform yoga at the Bangabandhu National Stadium," he said.
The Indian prime minister said that International Day of Yoga celebrations will continue to enjoy Sheikh Hasina's government's support in the years ahead.
In 2014, the overwhelming response of the UN General Assembly to recognize June 21 as International Day of Yoga underlined the universal appeal of yoga that transcends all barriers.
Also Read - Bangladeshi youth shines in global yoga vlogging contest
Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been marked globally with great fervour.
The world will mark the seventh International Day of Yoga on Monday.
"Like the year gone by, this year's International Day of Yoga will also be marked under the shadow of the Covid-19 global pandemic," Modi said.
In the midst of this monumental challenge, the Indian prime minister said the Covid-19 warriors have waged a remarkable fight against the pandemic.
"While the threat of the pandemic remains, there have been positive developments since the last International Day of Yoga," he said.
In addition to various treatment protocols, scientific understanding about the virus, Modi said that they now also have several vaccines to protect people from the pandemic.
"Vaccination drives are underway in several nations, including India. I remain optimistic that humanity shall overcome the pandemic very soon," Modi said.
Yoga has many benefits for the body as well as the mind. Despite all the efforts and precautions, Covid-19 may infect any person.
Also Read - Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
However, the Indian prime minister said, a strong immune system can aid in the fight against it.
"Yoga can help build that immunity, for instance, through breathing exercises that strengthen the lungs. At the same time, across the world, millions of people have been forced to stay indoors for months.
“This has taken a toll on their mental health as well. Regular practice of yoga can also help them recover," Modi added.
The Indian premier said yoga has an inherent power to connect. Yoga is good for community, immunity, and unity.
The theme of International Day of Yoga celebrations this year reflects the concern for the good health and wellbeing of people across the globe.
"It’s an endeavour to ensure that we focus on fitness as well as wellness," Modi said.
Modi to Hasina: Humanity will overcome pandemic soon
Bangladesh lauded for making International Day of Yoga a resounding success in a letter sent by the Indian counterpart of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
www.dhakatribune.com