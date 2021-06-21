Modi to Hasina on yoga day: Humanity will overcome pandemic soon, explains importance of yoga to fight against coronavirus

Published at 09:31 pm June 20th, 2021

"Yoga can help build that immunity, for instance, through breathing exercises that strengthen the lungs. At the same time, across the world, millions of people have been forced to stay indoors for months.



“This has taken a toll on their mental health as well. Regular practice of yoga can also help them recover," Modi added.



The Indian premier said yoga has an inherent power to connect. Yoga is good for community, immunity, and unity.

