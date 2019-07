PM Modi with Bear Grylls in a promo of the episode. The episode will premiere on Discovery India on August 12. (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to appear on a special episode of popular wildlife show Man vs Wild with British presenter Bear Grylls. The program will be broadcast at 9 pm on August 12 on Discovery India.Grylls said that the global broadcast will see the “unknown side of PM Modi” as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation. “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 9 pm,” he tweeted.