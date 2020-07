All extremists and fascists like Modi or Hitler/Mussolini are/were idiots, and since they are arrogant and ignorant, they don't know they are idiots and since they don't accept that they are idiots due to arrogance, they keep on doing idiotic things. And they are surrounded by Yes men, and cohorts.



Again arrogance comes with ignorance and vice versa...India is a rich place for these vicious things.

Click to expand...