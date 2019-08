This is very important to note that how sections of Congress are supporting Modi. It should remove many misconception being fed to Pakistanis that only BJP is the demon. People like Barkha Dutt, Shashi Tharoor and many others who are peddled as liberals are in fact in bed with Modi over the issue of 370 and I have always maintained that congress is equal partner in anti-Muslim narrative, its methodology is different and more dangerous as it is sugar coated.