Modi Singing Dil Dil Pakistan !!!
Windjammer
9 minutes ago
Windjammer
mudas777
To some this may be hilarious but for me word "Pakistan" coming out from this khanzire man mouth is an insult. As Pakistan word is too pure for this fascist mouth hole.
