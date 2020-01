Curb your patriotism.



He hasn't said anything against Pakistan. He's against the partition which to me is a surprise.



However, India of 2010 and i imagine the video was shot before that probably is completely different than terrorist regime of Modi.



Dr Zakir Naik is also a human. So he has a different view back then. I imagine it must have been changed now seeing what happened to India.



His message is also not bad. He thought Muslims would be stronger if united. What's wrong with that thinking?



I don't see where he gave comments that makes him an Anti-Pakistani dog. Or his comments straight from rss handbook. Or he wants Muslims to be a slave race of Hindus.



Try harder.

