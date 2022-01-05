Modi security breached. Left stranded for 20 mins on a bridge!

VIP movement is highly guarded secret yet someone leaked the route Modi convey was taking and was blocked by protestors (looks like Sikhs farmers from the visuals).Clearly, there is something going on within India. Fractured deep state? People within establishment not happy with where country is heading?Country highest ranking military official, general Bipin recently died in a very mysterious helicopter crash and till date, there is a pin drop silence from the government of India regarding the circumstances and cause of the incident. Most likely an inside job.Is the old guard, who believe in secular and Gandhi India (whatever it might be) are resisting this Hindu terrorists take over of India?This Indian Hindu terrorist regime might try to divert attention in panic towards Pakistan though. Interesting days.