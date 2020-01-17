Modi Realized now : the US used him in the US-China war

India-China War: Why India ‘Outrightly Rejects’ US Help Even When Beijing Has Asked Its Army To Be Ready For War? While the border tensions between India and China are still persisting, Washington has been warming up with New Delhi, extending its solidarity and throwing full-weight behind India. China Again Plays The ‘Ladakh Card’ But Why Is India Still Hesitant To Use Its ‘Trump Card’? Recently, Chinese...

American military support to India is not automatic in China-India war. Delhi must know it Whatever the extent of the current US-India engagement, the American support will at most come in the form of continued and increased intelligence assistance.

When Modi needs superpower helps in the Indo-China war, Why stupid Modi now denies this help.Modi learns now the US is using him for his proxy war with China. This stupid Modi brings to death his soldiers and to be killed by a cold for someone else war.