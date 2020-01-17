What's new

Modi Realized now : the US used him in the US-China war

xyx007

xyx007

FULL MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
1,900
3
2,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When Modi needs superpower helps in the Indo-China war, Why stupid Modi now denies this help.
eurasiantimes.com

India-China War: Why India ‘Outrightly Rejects’ US Help Even When Beijing Has Asked Its Army To Be Ready For War?

While the border tensions between India and China are still persisting, Washington has been warming up with New Delhi, extending its solidarity and throwing full-weight behind India. China Again Plays The ‘Ladakh Card’ But Why Is India Still Hesitant To Use Its ‘Trump Card’? Recently, Chinese...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
Modi learns now the US is using him for his proxy war with China. This stupid Modi brings to death his soldiers and to be killed by a cold for someone else war.
theprint.in

American military support to India is not automatic in China-India war. Delhi must know it

Whatever the extent of the current US-India engagement, the American support will at most come in the form of continued and increased intelligence assistance.
theprint.in theprint.in

 
J

j20611

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2011
432
-1
738
Modi got distracted when he got invited to Texas and saw all those cows
www.newsbreak.com

Man accused of raping a cow claims it is the reincarnation of his dead wife | News Break

Pleasanton, TX | A man of Indian origin recently arrested for sexually molesting a cow on a Texan ranch claims the animal is, in fact, the reincarnation of his deceased wife. Rajiv Chowdhury, 34, was intercepted this week by Atascosa County police after ranch owner Ted Bukowski called police...
www.newsbreak.com www.newsbreak.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

maximuswarrior
The West accuses China of detention camps; This is what Western ally India is doing
Replies
3
Views
341
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
M
Xi is reportedly angered by Indian defiance along border
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
Bill Longley
INDIAN ISOLATION AND NEW POLITICAL ORDER IN SOUTH ASIA
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
MM_Haider
Brief History – Impact Of Indian Foreign Policy On Pak-US Military Relations
2
Replies
16
Views
918
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Yankee-stani
The Infowar on China’s Xinjiang-Uyghur Crisis. Now They’re Targeting Pakistan and PM Imran Khan
Replies
2
Views
468
aziqbal
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top