The Prime Minister has quoted from the ''Tirukkural'', which offers guidance to people from all walks of life, on earlier occasions too.



Addressing troops during a surprise visit to Ladakh, PM Modi quoted saint poet Tiruvalluvar's couplet "Maramanam manda vazhichelavu thetram yena nangey yemam padaikku."



"That is, the tradition and credibility of valour, honour, dignified behavior, these four qualities are the reflection of the army of any country. Indian forces have always followed this path," the Prime Minister said.