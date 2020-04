modi has done what no one could do ...





1. from the fake label of rising super power to a neo nazi fascist ideology state . all in 5 years... this credit i give to PM IK and his constant tweets on this matter.. bravo



2. as a dumb chai wala ofcourse, he ruined indias growth rate from 7percent to 2 -3 percent thanks to demonetization and crap economic policies . corona virus will finish the rest



3. he has stirred a hornets nest in kashmir and alienated indian muslims via CAA bill. i dont believe the kashmir status quo will last



4. now his idiot MNAs have aggravated the arabs too ..





5 . i have noticed that middle class, educated indians support this idiot and his racial policies







this man is our best asset in india. i wish and pray he stays for another decade ..







my take on india -



1.it was to become the counter to china and a hedge against pakistan .



2.none of that is happening .



3.the zionists and rotschilds , lying manipulative scum they are , will now abandon india to its fate which is internal implosion.





