Modi Management: Indian economy to grow 9.9% in 2021 and 8.2% in 2022 says OECD

Akatosh said:
LMAO. No.
It was made today

Covid second wave: OECD slashes India's growth forecast to 9.9% for FY22

OECD said while India is projected to be the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2021, it will also be the one which is the furthest away from its pre-crisis GDP trend
It will still depend on Covid infection rate in India. The number is still huge which is 200.000 infection per day.

Even Malaysia which only have 6000 infection per day has undergone total lockdown since Today
 
Dutch ambassador should have waited for actual FY21 growth rate reported to be -7.3% before tweeting about the projected growth rate for FY21 which is 9.9%. Pata nahi konsa go-mutra pila rahay hain dutch ambassador ko?

1622484818628.png
 
modi can do anything since they have manipulated the way of collection GDP they can do 15% or even 43% as they want . no one give flying FFFF now .
 
Indos said:
It will still depend on Covid infection rate in India. The number is still huge which is 200.000 infection per day.

Even Malaysia which only have 6000 infection per day has undergone total lockdown since Today
Only 150K and rapidly coming down.
Death Professor said:
Dutch ambassador should have waited for actual FY21 growth rate reported to be -7.3% before tweeting about the projected growth rate for FY21 which is 9.9%. Pata nahi konsa go-mutra pila rahay hain dutch ambassador ko?

-7.3% figure is for Indian FY21 (April 2020 to March 2021).

Whereas this OECD 2021 is for Jan 2021 to Dec 2021.
 
Indos said:
The projection is made in middle of 2019
Exactly brother! That is the clincher. :-)

By the way, that lady who is the Indian chief economist of IMF - has been contacted and "handled" by the Indian Govt. and RAW, to ensure she parrots Modi "development" propaganda instead of what she did at the outset, when she was actually being truthful...
 
Bilal9 said:
Exactly brother! That is the clincher. :-)

By the way, that lady who is the Indian chief economist of IMF - has been contacted and "handled" by the Indian Govt. and RAW, to ensure she parrots Modi "development" propaganda instead of what she did at the outset, when she was actually being truthful...
This year I would say will still be unpredictable, so better make moderate growth projection or use range where there is pessimist and optimist projection like the one is made by Indonesian gov between 4.5 until 5.5 percent range.
 
