Modi Management: India reports less than 100K cases, lowest in 66 days.

Baby Leone

Modi hai to mumkin he.... :enjoy:

no matter how much died in last 66 days which may be avoided but in india only Modi ki Jai ho or else yuo will be lynched or killed:coffee:
 
UKBengali

Good and pleased to see India is getting the virus under control finally.

Now time to release those delayed doses to BD and other countries as India got the licence from the UK on the promise that it will supply other countries as well itself.
 
gulli

UKBengali said:
Good and pleased to see India is getting the virus under control finally.

Now time to release those delayed doses to BD and other countries as India got the licence from the UK on the promise that it will supply other countries as well itself.
Ivermetin is better medicine than these so called vaccines. Its working wonder anywhere it is used as covid cure. For vaccines, it situation is better in Bangladesh better wait for some more time for proper analysis. For UK, it seems SII is coming up with a plant for these vaccines in UK itself..
 
UKBengali

gulli said:
Ivermetin is better medicine than these so called vaccines. Its working wonder anywhere it is used as covid cure. For vaccines, it situation is better in Bangladesh better wait for some more time for proper analysis. For UK, it seems SII is coming up with a plant for these vaccines in UK itself..
That was not my point.

BD and other countries have every right to demand their vaccines now as they signed binding contracts and have already paid for these vaccines.

India also promised the UK to share the vaccines with other countries when it got the licence from the UK. Modi needs to stop being a turd and allow SII to restart exports immediately.
 
In last 66 days, India got 17 million cases and 188K deaths, officially. No body knows the unofficial count.

Even yesterday's 87K new cases are highest in the world.

There is no management. Virus has just run its course and is now reducing. It gonna keep reducing on its own, stay there for a while and then emerge again in form of a newer wave.

And this is where management comes in. When it hits, you try to control it, contain it as much as possible, minimum cases, minimum possible deaths, all the way till the virus has run its course. Calm. Prepare for the new wave and repeat.

Modi management did not contain the virus. Infact it allowed it to spread. And the only containing part they did was suppressing the data and censoring the media.

And even with all that, India still officially managed to get 17 million new cases, 188K new deaths, 414K cases in a single day. This by no definition is good management and containment.
 
UKBengali

Bilal9 said:
SII head Mr. Dhokeybaaj Poonawalla has flown to London and ain't coming back too soon.


@UKBengali bhai since he is closer to where you are, maybe it is time to hunt this idiot down and ask him some hard questions, like where is the $40 Million we paid this Moron?
To be fair we cannot blame him and BD has not asked for its money back.

He cannot export vaccines as that turd Modi has banned vaccine export and he is well aware that the reputation of SII has gone down the drain now and this export ban will only hurt his company in the future as less countries will rely on them for covid-19 and other vaccines.
 
