Modi Management: India reports less than 100K cases, lowest in 66 days.

In last 66 days, India got 17 million cases and 188K deaths, officially. No body knows the unofficial count.



Even yesterday's 87K new cases are highest in the world.



There is no management. Virus has just run its course and is now reducing. It gonna keep reducing on its own, stay there for a while and then emerge again in form of a newer wave.



And this is where management comes in. When it hits, you try to control it, contain it as much as possible, minimum cases, minimum possible deaths, all the way till the virus has run its course. Calm. Prepare for the new wave and repeat.



Modi management did not contain the virus. Infact it allowed it to spread. And the only containing part they did was suppressing the data and censoring the media.



And even with all that, India still officially managed to get 17 million new cases, 188K new deaths, 414K cases in a single day. This by no definition is good management and containment.