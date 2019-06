''If we had Rafales, results would have been different'', cried Indian PM Modi after humiliationat the hands of Pakistan Air Force on the eventful day of 27th February.Whatever may be other capabilities of the French aircraft, the Indian claim was directed towards the Meteor Missile that equips the Rafale. This is said to be directly in response to PAF's AMRAAM BVR capability due to which the IAF suffered the losses and had nothing to match the striking distance of the American weapon. Rafale jets are due to start arriving in India by years end and it will take sometime before they become fully operational. Well, PAF is not sitting idly by. Just yesterday, have learned from a well placed source that PAF is in process of inducting an extremely long range BVR system that travels at over Mach-6 compared to Mach-4 Meteor. Further the PAF will have these weapons in it's inventory and operational before the IAF, thus squarely checkmating the Indian acquirement.