Most Indians believe that Modi will win the next election and therefore a second term as prime minister. So what is the Opposition’s best hope? Well, if history is anything to go by, Modi can only be felled by unforeseen events that we have no control over

Modi has successfully re-invented himself as the scourge of the corrupt rich and as a prime minister who will reboot the economy while wiping out the accumulated hoards of black money.(RAJIB JYOTI SARMA/Hindustan Times)