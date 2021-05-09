Modi is a far right wing racist and nasty piece of work, speech at EU parliament

Cry rivers monkey boy.If given a few more minutes, he would've claimed China is the temple of Human rights.
Chinese should find better-looking ones for the "white monkey" jobs.
go find oxygen or wood for cremation to help your fellow Indian countryman, modi boyIf given a few more minutes, he would've claimed China is the temple of Human rights.
Chinese should find better-looking ones for the "white monkey" jobs.
Exactly, you can watch the entire video if available on the web and watch that hairy dude doing it.Cry rivers monkey boy.
man india have now black human rights record more then china . today's india is not what it was in 2000 and before . today India is fascist countryIf given a few more minutes, he would've claimed China is the temple of Human rights.
Chinese should find better-looking ones for the "white monkey" jobs.
OK.man india have now black human rights record more then china . today's india is not what it was in 2000 and before . today India is fascist country