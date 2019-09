Modi in Russia: India, Russia sign 25 agreements, PM Modi lauds unprecedented ties

PM Modi in Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the morning and took a tour of the Zvezda ship-building complex on the first day of his two-day visit to Russia. PM Modi landed in the Russian city of Vladivostok around 4.30 am (IST). PM Narendra Modi is in Russia as the chief guest of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum. PM Modi will also take part in the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit and hold bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin. On the eve of his departure to Vladivostok, PM Modi said his visit to the far-east region of Russia is the first by any Indian prime minister. PM Modi said his visit underlines the desire of India and Russia to diversify and further strengthen the bonds of our robust bilateral relations. Follow IndiaToday.in's LIVE blog for the latest updates on PM Modi's Russia visit.