"We are making history together," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says of Indian prime minister's visit, lauds "marriage ... made in heaven" between Israel and India • Israel is "a country of heroism," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.



Shlomo Cesana, Yori Yalon, Danielle Roth-Avneri and News Agencies



Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu on a Haifa beach, Thursday

Photo credit: GPO​

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Christian Cemetery in Haifa Thursday morning, laying a wreath in honor of the Indian soldiers who died fighting the 1918 battle to liberate Haifa from the Ottoman Empire in World War I.