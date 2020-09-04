What's new

Modi has set date for war with China, Pakistan: BJP leader

H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,208
13
22,660
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Modi has set date for war with China, Pakistan: BJP leader
The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated 26 Oct 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

34
BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief, Swatantra Dev Singh, told a meeting of party functionaries that Mr Modi had decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. — Photo courtesy The Indian Express

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief, Swatantra Dev Singh, told a meeting of party functionaries that Mr Modi had decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. — Photo courtesy The Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a date for war with Pakistan and China, according to a senior official of the Bharatiya Janata Party quoted by the Press Trust of India on Sunday.
The news agency said the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief, Swatantra Dev Singh, told a meeting of party functionaries that Mr Modi had decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China.
The remarks were made on Friday amid tensions at the Line of Actual Control between India and China.
According to the report, quoted by several news outfits including NDTV and Indian Express, the BJP leader linked his claim to the beginning of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya following a Supreme Court judgement and the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution.
“Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China,” he is heard saying in a video clip on social media.
“Sambandhit tithi tay hai (the date has been decided),” he said in Hindi.
Mr Singh was speaking at an event at the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav, who released the video.
In his address, Mr Singh compared Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers with “terrorists”.
When asked about the remarks, local MP Ravindra Kushwaha said the UP BJP president made them to boost the morale of party workers.
Swatantra Dev Singh’s reported remarks appear to deviate from India’s stand, PTI said.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India wanted an end to the border tension with China while asserting that it would not allow “even an inch” of land to be taken away by anyone.
Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2020
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 28, 2019
14
0
14
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
India's extremist Hindu BJP is a tool of Zionist and western imperialism and they want to provoke a Sino-Indian conflict and use the Indians as cannon fodder against China as the British Raj did in the last 200 years. The Indians would be insanely stupid to take on China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Here’s what China is doing in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan. It doesn’t look good for India
Replies
3
Views
265
batmannow
batmannow
Yankee-stani
Best Way To Deal With China? Befriend Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
974
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
Yankee-stani
Stable & Strong Pakistan as India’s deterrent in South Asia.
Replies
6
Views
557
Kaniska
K
Pied Piper
India and Pakistan Pull Back From the Brink in Kashmir, For Now
Replies
0
Views
453
Pied Piper
Pied Piper
terry5
Kashmir on the Edge of the Abyss
Replies
1
Views
315
terry5
terry5

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top