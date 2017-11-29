Modi greets Sheikh Hasina on her 74th birthday

BSS27 September, 2020, 05:30 pmLast modified: 27 September, 2020, 05:33 pm"Your (Sheikh Hasina) visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation, and equally your contributions to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 74th birthday to be celebrated tomorrow."On the eve of the occasion, outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over Narendra Modi's letter along with a flower bouquet to the prime minister today," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.He said the Indian envoy handed over the letter when she made her farewell call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning."Please accept my warm wishes and hearty congratulations on your birthday," the Indian premier wrote in the letter.Modi added: "Your (Sheikh Hasina) visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation, and equally your contributions to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive."The Indian premier wished Sheikh Hasina good health and happiness and many more years in the service of the people of Bangladesh.The 74th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, also the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be celebrated tomorrow through various programmes following health rules.