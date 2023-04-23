What's new

Modi greets PM Hasina, people of Bangladesh on Eid

Modi greets PM Hasina, people of Bangladesh on Eid​

Narendra Modi wished for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people of the two countries

Pm Modi Hasina India

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian premier Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in upscale New Delhi on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Focus Bangla
Tribune Desk

Published: April 21, 2023 5:40 AM | Last updated: April 21, 2023 7:02 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, Modi noted that in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world get reminded of the values of brotherhood and togetherness, reads a press release issued Friday.

He wished for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people of the two countries and across the world.

Modi also deeply cherished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's personal contribution to making the multifaceted partnership between India and Bangladesh a role model for good neighbourly relations.

He said he looks forward to continuing work with Sheikh Hasina to take the relations between the two countries to new heights.

Eid in 40 Chandpur villages Friday

Muslims in these villages began fasting on the same date as the people of Saudi Arabia
