Modi govt's $5-trillion GDP target by 2025 'simply out of question': Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan

Former RBI governor C Rangarajan said that if at all the GDP becomes a $5-trillion gorilla, India's per capita income will grow around Rs 2.58 lakh up from the present around Rs 1.29 lakh, leaving us still in the low-middle income country bracket

Modi govt's $5-trillion GDP target by 2025 'simply out of question': Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan Former RBI governor C Rangarajan said that if at all the GDP becomes a $5-trillion gorilla, India's per capita income will grow around Rs 2.58 lakh up from the present around Rs 1.29 lakh, leaving us still in the low-middle income country bracket

Soon after assuming office for the second term in May, the Narendra Modi-led government set a target of taking the economy to $5 trillion over the next five yearsStating that the economy is in a bad shape, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor C Rangarajan on Thursday said reaching the $5-trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target by 2025 is "simply out of question" at the current growth rate.Soon after assuming office for the second term in May, the Narendra Modi-led government set a target of taking the economy to $5 trillion over the next five years. But there have been several clouds over the economy since, leading many to question the maintainability of the target.Also Read:"Today our economy is about $2.7 trillion and we are talking about doubling this over the next five years at $5 trillion. The required rate of growth to achieve that level is in excess of 9% per annum. Reaching $5 trillion by 2025 is simply out of question," Rangarajan said."You have lost two years. This year it is going to be under-6% growth and next year it may be about 7%. Thereafter, the economy may pick up," he said, addressing a function organised by IBS-ICFAI Business School.Also Read:Rangarajan added if at all the GDP becomes a $5-trillion gorilla, India's per capita income will grow $3,600 (around Rs 2.58 lakh) up from the present $1,800 (around Rs 1.29 lakh), leaving us still in the low-middle income country bracket."The definition of a developed country is one whose per capita income is $12,000 (around Rs 8.6 lakh). It will take 22 years for us to reach that level provided we grow at 9% per annum," the former central banker said.Also Read: