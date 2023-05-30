What's new

Modi govt signals holding SCO summit virtually in bid to stop PM Shehbaz from visiting India

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,519
13
32,465
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The 22nd SCO Summit is scheduled to be held on July
30214129bd06f2d.png

In order to prevent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from coming to India, the Modi government has indicated to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in a virtual format.

It should be noted that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit to India last month, where he effectively represented Pakistan’s stance during the meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He also held separate meetings with Russian and counterparts from other countries.

During his interview with the Indian media, the foreign minister strongly conveyed Pakistan’s message in the neighboring arch-rival and raised his voice on the issue of Kashmir. Following his successful visit of India, a new wave of Indian propaganda has emerged.


India has signaled its intention to host the SCO summit virtually, potentially in a bid to prevent PM Shehbaz Sharif from attending.

The 22nd SCO Summit, scheduled for July 4, will be chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The participating countries, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, will convene for discussions and deliberations.

In addition to the participating countries, the SCO summit has extended invitations to Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia as observer states. Following the tradition, Turkmenistan has been invited as a special guest.

Furthermore, representatives from six international and regional organisations, including the United Nations and ASEAN, will also be invited to attend the meeting as observers.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Modi govt signals holding SCO summit virtually in bid to stop PM Shehbaz from visiting India

The 22nd SCO Summit is scheduled to be held on July
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,725
-18
1,515
Country
India
Location
India
Oh common. Shahbaz can come to India and attend the virtual zoom meeting from Delhi. Khush?

But be mindful to video and audio options though. Unspeakable horrors have happened on zoom in the past.
 
S

Salim Toshkhana

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 28, 2023
11
0
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
New Zealand
Why are Pakistanis always dying to go to India ?. Why so much obssession with India ?

Open any Pakistani newspaper, you will always find India on the front page. Open any Indian newspaper and you will see they just don't care about Pakistan.
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
23,616
-4
21,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Salim Toshkhana said:
Why are Pakistanis always dying to go to India ?. Why so much obssession with India ?

Open any Pakistani newspaper, you will always find India on the front page. Open any Indian newspaper and you will see they just don't care about Pakistan.
Click to expand...

its actually the opposite just like your location
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet in September at SCO summit
Replies
11
Views
917
Wesen Hunter
W
Edevelop
FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart on sidelines of SCO meeting in India
Replies
11
Views
455
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SCO moot: Pakistan advises India against 'weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring'
Replies
6
Views
322
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India invites FM Bilawal for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting: reports
Replies
6
Views
734
Kuru
Kuru
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Khawaja Asif
Replies
1
Views
756
Tameem
Tameem

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom