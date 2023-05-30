Modi govt signals holding SCO summit virtually in bid to stop PM Shehbaz from visiting India The 22nd SCO Summit is scheduled to be held on July

The 22nd SCO Summit is scheduled to be held on JulyIt should be noted that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit to India last month, where he effectively represented Pakistan’s stance during the meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He also held separate meetings with Russian and counterparts from other countries.During his interview with the Indian media, the foreign minister strongly conveyed Pakistan’s message in the neighboring arch-rival and raised his voice on the issue of Kashmir. Following his successful visit of India, a new wave of Indian propaganda has emerged.India has signaled its intention to host the SCO summit virtually, potentially in a bid to prevent PM Shehbaz Sharif from attending.The 22nd SCO Summit, scheduled for July 4, will be chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The participating countries, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, will convene for discussions and deliberations.In addition to the participating countries, the SCO summit has extended invitations to Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia as observer states. Following the tradition, Turkmenistan has been invited as a special guest.Furthermore, representatives from six international and regional organisations, including the United Nations and ASEAN, will also be invited to attend the meeting as observers.