What's new

Modi Govt Has Withheld Covid Data

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
1,090
0
1,139
Country
United States
Location
United States
Modi Govt Has Withheld Covid Data

Rukmini S25 Sep 2020, 5:08 PM IST
The ‘NDA’ incidents also place a spotlight on this issue of accountability. Just before the session of Parliament was to begin, the government announced that there would be no Question Hour, and only ‘unstarred questions’ – to which answers are submitted in writing only, and no follow-up questions are possible – would be permitted. Even in this curtailed form, ‘unstarred questions’ were able to elicit responses from the government on migrant deaths – even if it was to admit that they did not have the data.

Another unstarred question got the government to admit to the decline in immunisations that earlier reporting on the National Health Mission’s administrative data had exposed, but that the government had not responded to until then. The first admission by the government that NCRB data was delayed came in response to comments in the Rajya Sabha in 2019 by Leader of the Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
'Massacre of data': Experts say India is undercounting its Covid deaths
Replies
0
Views
8
d00od00o
D
D
Data is crucial during a pandemic, fudging it is no less than a criminal act
Replies
0
Views
7
d00od00o
D
D
'How Can Modi Be Forgiven?' India's COVID-19 Crisis May Be Turning the Middle Class Against the Prime Minister
Replies
1
Views
15
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
D
Social media is a lifeline for desperate Indians. And a threat for Narendra Modi
Replies
0
Views
10
d00od00o
D
D
As pressure builds on India’s Narendra Modi, his government is trying to silence its critics
Replies
1
Views
8
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom