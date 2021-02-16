nationalheraldindia.com
Modi govt has given Indian land to China, says ex-Defence Minister AK Antony; poses 8 questions before it
On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Congress launched a blistering attack on the Modi government over the so-called disengagement with China in Ladakh.
In a press conference, former Defence Minister AK Antony posed 8 questions before the Modi government and sought their answer on behalf of the nation.
Alleging that the Modi government has handed over Indian territory to China, Antony said, “Of course our armed forces are ready, they are risking their lives, but they need government support.”
"Chinese gave proper support to its army in Indo-Pacific area and the Chinese navy also showed their machinery. It's time the government supports armed forces as always. Look at the budget. When India is facing a two front war like situation, the Chinese are at every border, Chinese navy is coming to our ocean areas, I think we need a substantial budget in terms of capital and revenue,” he said.
Questioning the terms and condition of disengagement with China, Antony also hit out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As National Herald reported on Saturday, Antony had raised questions in Parliament seeking a clarification from Rajnath Singh but the government did not allow it.
“Few days back our Defence Minister made a statement in Parliament about disengagement in Pangong lake area and the Galwan Valley. We are peaceful people, but peace at what terms and what cost if Galwan and Pangong disengagement is surrender? This should not be done at the cost of national security. Surrender in areas which were in our control in Galwan valley was never a point of dispute with China,” added Antony.
Antony posed the following 8 questions to the Modi govt:
1. Why has the Modi government undermined the valour of Indian Army?
2. Whole country wants peace but not in lieu of India’s land. Can the Modi government buy peace by handing over India’s land to China?
3. No compromise with China can happen at the cost of India’s national security and territorial integrity. Why has the Modi government handed over India's land in Galwan valley to China?
4. The Modi government should tell why Indian Army has been asked to pull back from point 14 in Galwan valley where our soldiers laid down their life for the nation. Why was the buffer zone created inside Indian territory?
5. Why has the Modi govt asked Indian Army to vacate the Kailash range? It was a very unfortunate decision.
6. Why has the Modi government asked Indian Army to pull back from finger 4 to finger 3 at the northern point of the Pangong Tso lake?
7. Indian side always recognised finger 8 as the LAC. Why has the Modi government surrendered India’s territorial integrity by creating a buffer zone between finger 8 and finger 3?
8. When will the Modi government establish status quo ante and push China back from India’s territory?
China took Bangladesh size land from India. 1971 revenge took place in 2021.
This is just the start; Siachen and Kashmir is next, be ready.
This is Just Start,
Alleging that the Modi government has handed over Indian territory to China, AK Antony said no compromise with China can happen at the cost of India’s national security and territorial integrity
China took Bangladesh size land from India. 1971 revenge took place in 2021.
This is just the start; Siachen and Kashmir is next, be ready.
This is Just Start,