Lol. We ALWAYS knew that.



Our conclusions only remain different. It does not take a genius to know that.



A Hindu sees his temples converted to mosques, his history full of defeats (lol)...he starts hating muslims. The two quomscan never unite.



Where we differ (indian and pak muslims) is that we consider that india belongs to us as well. We built this nation. Our ancestors defeated the local kings and shed blood on this land. We deserve to rule it again. Why should we leave our land?

Not one step back.





Hindus are more educated. Hence the fake sainthood of Gandhi is critically analysed today.



But muslims are also getting better education. Even professors and chartered accountants are picking up weapons to fight injustice.



The time for reckoning will come.

Click to expand...