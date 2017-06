Modi flatters Putin and appreciates the sacrifices his family made for Russia’s glory

Global Village Space

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured India that trusted-based ties with it would not be weakened by Moscow’s ties with Pakistan or any other country.



Putin said that Russia does not have any “tight” military relationship with Pakistan and that ties with Delhi won’t be affected. He reminded the reporters that India is the only country with which Russia enjoys cooperation in delicate matters such as missile technology.



“We do not have any tight (military) relations with Pakistan. The US, do you have (close relations)?,” he said, speaking through an interpreter. “And for sure our relations with Pakistan have no impact on trade between India and Russia.”



“ I don’t think we should push figures here in our military cooperation because it has an unprecedented level in its volume and quality. (But) there is no other country in the world that we have such deep cooperation in delicate areas such as missiles, and we benefit with cooperation with India. And this results from our trust-based relations with India.”



We will always support India in its fight against terrorism. I believe Pakistan is taking immense steps to stabilize the situation in the country.”



However, when Putin was asked by an Indian reporter about whether Pakistan was doing cross-border terrorism in Kashmir, he ducked the question and said that “it is up to you” to assess whether Pakistan is fuelling terrorism in the Indian state. “But no matter where the threat comes, it is unacceptable and we will always support India in its fight against terrorism,” he added.



He again avoided naming Pakistan as a perpetrator of terrorism. While answering another question he said “We will always support India in its fight against terrorism. I believe Pakistan is taking immense steps to stabilize the situation in the country.”



This evasion has not pleased Delhi and may very well be taken as a tacit support to Pakistan.



read more: Modi flatters Putin and appreciates the sacrifices his family made for Russia’s glory