Modi drama on China&Pakistan border VS Modi time table of campaign moments

vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
Modi created a lot of drama on China-India/Pakistan-India border, harmful for India long term interest. But Modi did it every time when he needs to divert attention.

First time in 2017:
GST launched all over India with effect from 1 July 2017
VS
Doklam standoff (June 16, 2017 – August 28, 2017)

Second time in 2019:
India general election (Apr 11, 2019 – May 19, 2019)
VS
2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes (February 14, 2019 – March 22, 2019)

Third time in 2020:
Mismanagement of pandemic
VS
2020–2021 China–India skirmishes (May 5, 2020 – present)


1623598234250.png
 
Last edited:
White and Green with M/S

Bro everyone knows what he did, what's new here, and what you're analyzing??? just giving time line not analyzing brother and this thread will definitely become troll feast, this thread has no subject/topic but you open it for trolling
 
but tax reform is needed, much needed.. it's also an ongoing process.

were you meaning to mention demonitization ? that was a disaster.

India also has long running land and border disputes with China and Pak.. Modi just happens to be in charge during these ties, the covid thing hasn't helped either but we don't have an opposition.

We like him, PM Modi <3
 
No. Not for trolling.

Some Indian members here tell me Congress did things bad, while BJP did things good, he used Abrogation of Article 370 as example.

I want to let some Indian members know BJP is a campaign machine/election machine as well. Nothing new.
 
what are you so scared of ?

it's just an interesting thread discussing Modi and his motivations and the general political scene in India.
 
If you're really that interested you should go and read the congress manifesto.

manifesto.inc.in

Congress Manifesto 2019 - We Will Deliver

Congress Manifesto 2019 - For a free and democratic India, and a people free from fear, free to live, work, pray, eat, love and marry according to their wishes; be free from poverty...
manifesto.inc.in

  • Congress promises to review the deployment of armed forces, move more troops to the border to stop infiltration completely, reduce the presence of the Army and CAPFs in the Kashmir Valley, and entrust more responsibility to the J&K police for maintaining law and order.

  • The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the Disturbed Areas Act in J&K will be reviewed. Suitable changes will be made in the text of the laws to balance the requirements of security and the protection of human rights.


sweet political talk to a certain segment of the minority population but this was unacceptable to the people of India and is widely and correctly credited for the humiliating loss they suffered.
 
