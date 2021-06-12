Modi drama on China&Pakistan border VS Modi time table of campaign moments

Modi created a lot of drama on China-India/Pakistan-India border, harmful for India long term interest. But Modi did it every time when he needs to divert attention.
First time in 2017:
GST launched all over India with effect from 1 July 2017
VS
Doklam standoff (June 16, 2017 – August 28, 2017)
Second time in 2019:
India general election (Apr 11, 2019 – May 19, 2019)
VS
2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes (February 14, 2019 – March 22, 2019)
Third time in 2020:
Mismanagement of pandemic
VS
2020–2021 China–India skirmishes (May 5, 2020 – present)
First time in 2017:
GST launched all over India with effect from 1 July 2017
VS
Doklam standoff (June 16, 2017 – August 28, 2017)
Second time in 2019:
India general election (Apr 11, 2019 – May 19, 2019)
VS
2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes (February 14, 2019 – March 22, 2019)
Third time in 2020:
Mismanagement of pandemic
VS
2020–2021 China–India skirmishes (May 5, 2020 – present)
Last edited: