Since 2014 the Muslims in particular and other minorities like Dalits are being marginalised, hounded and targeted. Hindu extremists are at large committing unchecked excesses against Muslims, aided and abetted by the state. Modi sees Pakistan with the same anti-Muslim prism and this fixation is imperative in his policy towards Pakistan.

Doval is a career spymaster and headed RAW, the ill-reputed spy agency of India that specialises in promoting Indian interests abroad through terrorism and shady undertakings.

India’s anti-Pakistan strategy is built around three-way application — implode, influence and isolate.

How did India attain the ability to influence affairs inside Pakistan? The sneaky mind of Doval was pretty successful in laying a snare for former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.