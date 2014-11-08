Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Modi directly supervising a terror cell to kill Pakistanis: NSA
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
47 minutes ago
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,136
0
2,223
Country
Location
47 minutes ago
#1
undercover JIX
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,512
-1
6,893
Country
Location
42 minutes ago
#2
Terrorist doing his job,
do you expect anything different?
BJP is a govt of brainwashed terrorists of RSS.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
India's NSA causing acute threat to regional, global peace
waheed gul
Nov 8, 2014
2
3
4
Replies
53
Views
7K
Feb 11, 2015
shree835
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Xpeng stole Tesla’s and Apples technology: Elon Musk
Latest: S10
A moment ago
China & Far East
Zainabiyoun Brigade could become Pakistan’s new national security problem
Latest: BATMAN
A moment ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
T
Iranian navy received new warship
Latest: TheImmortal
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
PTI gains 2/3 majority in Gilgit Baltistan elections
Latest: koolio
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
J20 Vs f22
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
2 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Zainabiyoun Brigade could become Pakistan’s new national security problem
Latest: BATMAN
A moment ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Wing Reinforcement Makes Thunder More Lethal !
Latest: White and Green with M/S
9 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Readerdefence
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
PNS Tabuk has been commissioned in Pakistan Navy
Latest: Readerdefence
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Indian Military Officer Explains How SSG Soldier Killed BSF Trooper Wearing a Thermal Camouflage Suit in 2018
Latest: Zulfiqar
18 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PTI gains 2/3 majority in Gilgit Baltistan elections
Latest: koolio
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
France demands Pakistan rectify ‘blatant lies’ on Macron’s treatment of Muslims
Latest: rent4country
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Karachi based journalist LASHED OUT at Pakistani Establishment: They take Karachi as FOOTBALL.
Latest: airmarshal
6 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Madame Mazari locks horn with French Embassy Pakistan
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
8 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Abbottabad Operation MUST Be Reinvestigated & Pakistani Accomplices Brought To Book
Latest: crankthatskunk
22 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
J20 Vs f22
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
2 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Mongols: Rise of the Empire - Battle of Yehuling 1211
Latest: Uguduwa
31 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
US approves possible foreign sale of SM-2 Block IIIC missiles for Canadian Navy
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 5:39 PM
Naval Warfare
UK to improve defence capabilities ‘across the board'
Latest: Ali_Baba
Yesterday at 3:56 PM
Military Forum
Lithuania to receive 4 Black Hawk helicopters
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 2:41 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
T
Iranian navy received new warship
Latest: TheImmortal
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
China Rapidly Upgrades, Installs Radars Along LAC With India Amid Talks On Border Dispute
Latest: SuperStar20
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Y-20 heavy transport aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: White and Green with M/S
7 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Pak Soldiers ‘Hid In The Woods’ After Indian Army’s ‘Punishing Attack’ On Pakistani Bunkers – Chinese Expert
Latest: undercover JIX
11 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Featured
Qatar is now one of the most well-equipped military forces in the Middle East
Latest: imadul
26 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom