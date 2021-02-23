Modi could have visited Pakistan in October 2021

Maarkhoor said: Allowing Modi to visit before reinstallation of special status of Kashmir would be consider a defeat and by default we loose our stance on Kashmir. Click to expand...

pakistanis have already lost their stance in kashmir. next to no support or even lip service from 'friendly' states in the international arenawhile no over was lost for india in all of its actions in kashmir - in fact some countries in the west tacitly approved of such measures and its relationship with gulf 'allies' of pakisan had developed further