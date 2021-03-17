What's new

Modi calls Bangabandhu “hero for all Indians”

Modi calls Bangabandhu “hero for all Indians”

NEW DELHI, Mar 17, 2021 (BSS) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a “hero for all Indians” as he issued a tweet while Bangladesh’s started a 10-day nationwide celebrations to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations coinciding with golden jubilee of its independence.

“He (Bangabanadhu) is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #Mujib Borsho celebrations,” read the tweet issued ahead of the formal beginning of the celebrations at Dhaka’s National Parade Square.

Modi, who is set to arrive in Bangladesh on a two-day tour from March 26 to join in person the celebrations also described Bangabandhu as a “champion of human rights and freedom”.

“My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary,” he wrote.

The India premier is scheduled to visit Bangabandhu shrine at Tungipara, call on Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, visit two Hindu temples at Gopalganj and Shatkhira alongside joining the Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Square on the Independence Day on March 26.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on the Indian premier, who is set to travel to a foreign country for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also issued a tweet paying tribute to Bangabandhu saying “his ideals continue to inspire millions across the world”.

“India is proud to celebrate his legacy jointly with Bangladesh in this historic #MujibBorsho,” he said.

Bangladesh all set to start 10-days of concurrent state programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

Sure, he is but what does he portray Bengalis in West Bengal's election campaign?
 
Bangabandhu "Traitor of the century"
Yes, Mujib conspired full time against Pakistan when he was held captive in the Layalpur jail of west Pakistan for nine months.

I wonder, how did he manage to conspire while in jail. Was it the superior form of telepathy correspondence with Delhi without the presence of a telephone facility in the jail?
 
Yes, Mujib conspired full time against Pakistan when he was held captive in the Layalpur jail of west Pakistan for nine months.

Using his followers who have declared him hero :azn:

And you also get the answere from the post below 👇
 
he fought for injustice and an oppressive regime, he took help from best possible friend and got his land freedom it deserved.
he is the true hero...
 
Straight from the horses mouth.

Modi XI is a gift that keeps on giving. The dude is desperate to win WB elections.

🤣
 
bangbandhu is really hero of all indians .
 
Yes, Mujib conspired full time against Pakistan when he was held captive in the Layalpur jail of west Pakistan for nine months.

I wonder, how did he manage to conspire while in jail. Was it the superior form of telepathy correspondence with Delhi without the presence of a telephone facility in the jail?
In few past refernces, writers claim he was victim of Indian conspiracy behind his back. But he was in touch with Indian govt , military and running the Mukti B programs since 1969. He was in discomfort with Indians, but his key contacts and party wokers already surrendered to Indians.
 
In few past refernces, writers claim he was victim of Indian conspiracy behind his back. But he was in touch with Indian govt , military and running the Mukti B programs since 1969. He was in discomfort with Indians, but his key contacts and party wokers already surrendered to Indians.
whatever
indians respect and love bangbandhu .
 
