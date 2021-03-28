What's new

Modi, Biden & China: Great Game? Why India asking for good relations with Pakistan

Dalit

Everyone understands Modi's massive U-turn. Papa America wants to fully concentrate on China. Having India distracted by Pakistan doesn't make it easy for USA. This is a temporary fake initiative to pretend that peace has returned until the US and its cronies are trying to tackle China. The US realised something early on and they are adapting. China won't be easy to tackle. This isn't USSR. Highly organised and determined. The philosophy and mindset is very different. The Americans are feeling the heat.
 
H!TchHiker

I think it's rather reverse...his forces still killing people in kashmir ...it is us that declared we won't talk to india unless kashmir status is changed backed...we initiate talks ...and we are asking them to bury past and move forward .....we declared him hitler and small men in big office ...and now waiting for him to talk to us...strange time we live in..... Current regime anchors twisting the facts that we are no more talking about kahsmir and only trade in short Aman ki asha ..okay cricket ..have nach gana together
 
Kingslayerr

Hhahahhaahha this is so funny. We all here know that neither India nor Pakistan want any good relations. This is just a topi drama. And Pakistan has been playing it long enough. The only reason COAS and IK were going on and on about peace was they knew
1. India would never accept peace and why would they accept peace? They have successfully neutralized kashmir movement, benazir helped them neutralize khalistan movement. Now after changing the status of kashmir they have the upper hand. Also they have a lot better public image then Pakistan will have in the next 100years. And people who thinks that india will reinstate the special status of kashmir, not gonna happen.
2. Now Pakistan did it so that we can go and cry in front of the world powers that india doesn't want peace etc etc.
This is all topi drama nobody wants peace and nobody can afford war. The relations will remain stalemate from now on.
 
PradoTLC

VkdIndian said:
Has Pakistan accepted the begging by Modi or has it decided to crush India?
not needed..

Modi is enough.
Kingslayerr said:
Hhahahhaahha this is so funny. We all here know that neither India nor Pakistan want any good relations. This is just a topi drama. And Pakistan has been playing it long enough. The only reason COAS and IK were going on and on about peace was they knew
1. India would never accept peace and why would they accept peace? They have successfully neutralized kashmir movement, benazir helped them neutralize khalistan movement. Now after changing the status of kashmir they have the upper hand. Also they have a lot better public image then Pakistan will have in the next 100years. And people who thinks that india will reinstate the special status of kashmir, not gonna happen.
2. Now Pakistan did it so that we can go and cry in front of the world powers that india doesn't want peace etc etc.
This is all topi drama nobody wants peace and nobody can afford war. The relations will remain stalemate from now on.
Pakistan knows it cannot get peace because indian hindus RSS society is the problem.

RSS hinduism needs to be banned.
 
Chakar The Great

VkdIndian said:
Has Pakistan accepted the begging by Modi or has it decided to crush India?
Dont mislead here,

Akhand Bharat and "ghus kay Marin gay' and "International isolation" , "Terror and talks don't go together" were all Indian stance.


So all of a sudden what happened??

We all know what happened, Daddy ( US ) pressure on India for talks and China crushing India in disputed border areas. India has too many fronts opened.
 
Valiant

Where is Vomit Shah and his impassioned "Jaan denge, kya baat karte ho"?

Did the fate of Santosh Banu change the calculus in Gujarat and Delhi?
 
VkdIndian

Chakar The Great said:
We all know what happened, Daddy ( US ) pressure on India
Ok. India is under pressure but Pakistan is not since it is a mighty nation.

That’s what my question was. Will Pakistan show mercy or not?
My request is to crush India this time. Because later on fanboys will cry that Pakistan shouldn’t have gone for peace with India.

Hence, decide intelligently this time. No crying later.
 
colonel rajesh

Dalit said:
Everyone understands Modi's massive U-turn. Papa America wants to fully concentrate on China. Having India distracted by Pakistan doesn't make it easy for USA. This is a temporary fake initiative to pretend that peace has returned until the US and its cronies are trying to tackle China. The US realised something early on and they are adapting. China won't be easy to tackle. This isn't USSR. Highly organised and determined. The philosophy and mindset is very different. The Americans are feeling the heat.
ghabrana nahi :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
Aryeih Leib said:
Begging ?? It was your prime minister,army chief who asked for it . Have some shame atleast face the truth
you don't know ,
we are begging , america is begging , even china is begging pakistan :omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:

enjoy this begging ,
 
VkdIndian said:
Ok. India is under pressure but Pakistan is not since it is a mighty nation.

That’s what my question was. Will Pakistan show mercy or not?
My request is to crush India this time. Because later on fanboys will cry that Pakistan shouldn’t have gone for peace with India.

Hence, decide intelligently this time. No crying later please.
No peace with India till solution of all disputed territories/issues.
India is just buying time as China taught them a lesson. India never was and will be able to handle the two front war - even US do not have an ability to help India on two front war. It was just a brain fart of Indians military leadership, same like a cold start doctrine.
India is already under crushing pressure - that's why even with 'Bagal main Churri' , they suddenly adopted to 'Moonh main Ram Ram' policy.
It is not Pakistan, it is India who is crying.
 
