Modi, Biden & China: Great Game? Why India asking for good relations with Pakistan

Hhahahhaahha this is so funny. We all here know that neither India nor Pakistan want any good relations. This is just a topi drama. And Pakistan has been playing it long enough. The only reason COAS and IK were going on and on about peace was they knew

1. India would never accept peace and why would they accept peace? They have successfully neutralized kashmir movement, benazir helped them neutralize khalistan movement. Now after changing the status of kashmir they have the upper hand. Also they have a lot better public image then Pakistan will have in the next 100years. And people who thinks that india will reinstate the special status of kashmir, not gonna happen.

2. Now Pakistan did it so that we can go and cry in front of the world powers that india doesn't want peace etc etc.

This is all topi drama nobody wants peace and nobody can afford war. The relations will remain stalemate from now on.