Modi, Biden & China: Great Game? Why India asking for good relations with Pakistan

Chakar The Great
Apr 25, 2018
You got your reply on the 27th. That is the answer to your question.
Hhahahhaahha this is so funny. We all here know that neither India nor Pakistan want any good relations. This is just a topi drama. And Pakistan has been playing it long enough. The only reason COAS and IK were going on and on about peace was they knew
1. India would never accept peace and why would they accept peace? They have successfully neutralized kashmir movement, benazir helped them neutralize khalistan movement. Now after changing the status of kashmir they have the upper hand. Also they have a lot better public image then Pakistan will have in the next 100years. And people who thinks that india will reinstate the special status of kashmir, not gonna happen.
2. Now Pakistan did it so that we can go and cry in front of the world powers that india doesn't want peace etc etc.
This is all topi drama nobody wants peace and nobody can afford war. The relations will remain stalemate from now on.
Ok. India is under pressure but Pakistan is not since it is a mighty nation.We all know what happened, Daddy ( US ) pressure on India
ghabrana nahiEveryone understands Modi's massive U-turn. Papa America wants to fully concentrate on China. Having India distracted by Pakistan doesn't make it easy for USA. This is a temporary fake initiative to pretend that peace has returned until the US and its cronies are trying to tackle China. The US realised something early on and they are adapting. China won't be easy to tackle. This isn't USSR. Highly organised and determined. The philosophy and mindset is very different. The Americans are feeling the heat.
you don't know ,Begging ?? It was your prime minister,army chief who asked for it . Have some shame atleast face the truth
No peace with India till solution of all disputed territories/issues.Ok. India is under pressure but Pakistan is not since it is a mighty nation.
That’s what my question was. Will Pakistan show mercy or not?
My request is to crush India this time. Because later on fanboys will cry that Pakistan shouldn’t have gone for peace with India.
Hence, decide intelligently this time. No crying later please.